Teen gets 8 years in prison after snatching purses from elderly women at Walmart

'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

'It can be that way again'

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

A woman tries to get her purse back after it's snatched from her cart after shopping at Walmart on Booth Road in Warner Robins. in surveillance video played in court.

Becky Purser

Walmart surveillance video released by the Houston County District Attorney's Office after played in open court.