Anthony Jackson, transportation director for the Bibb County school district, explains how buses are built and what safety features they're equipped with. Beau Cabell and Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

Houston & Peach

Houston County school bus backs into a BOE pickup after a 'commotion' on the bus

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

February 23, 2018 04:42 PM

Warner Robins

A Houston County school bus backed into a Board of Education pickup Friday afternoon after a commotion on the bus in which two students jumped out and ran off.

The minor accident at 3:30 p.m. happened when the bus, filled with high school students, was resuming its route, Assistant Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said.

Earlier, the driver was pulling onto Watson Boulevard from a side road near Commercial Circle when a commotion broke out on the bus and the driver pulled to a stop.

One student jumped out the emergency door of the bus, and another got out through the front entrance of the bus.

School personnel in a BOE truck arrived to offer help and parked behind the school bus. The school bus driver caused minor damage when backing into the pickup when resuming the route, Wagner said.

One student complained of a jammed finger in the mishap.

The two students who jumped out may face discipline from the school system, he said.

