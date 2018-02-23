Houston County school bus backs into a BOE pickup after a 'commotion' on the bus

A Houston County school bus backed into a Board of Education pickup Friday afternoon after a commotion on the bus in which two students jumped out and ran off.

The minor accident at 3:30 p.m. happened when the bus, filled with high school students, was resuming its route, Assistant Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said.

Earlier, the driver was pulling onto Watson Boulevard from a side road near Commercial Circle when a commotion broke out on the bus and the driver pulled to a stop.

One student jumped out the emergency door of the bus, and another got out through the front entrance of the bus.

School personnel in a BOE truck arrived to offer help and parked behind the school bus. The school bus driver caused minor damage when backing into the pickup when resuming the route, Wagner said.

One student complained of a jammed finger in the mishap.

The two students who jumped out may face discipline from the school system, he said.