Police increasing presence after social media threats about Middle Georgia high school

Warner Robins police are thoroughly investigating social media threats regarding Northside High School.
Assistant Police Chief John Wagner said there will be more school resource officers on campus Friday morning.
A Warner Robins police Facebook post late Thursday night alarmed parents of students who go to the school on Green Street.
The 10 p.m. notice drew the following comments:
Never miss a local story.
"Keeping my kiddos home... Would rather be safe than sorry."
"They should cancel school knowing threats have been made. Makes me scared..."
"Rumors going around that someone going to shoot up Northside High school."
"Hope the school understands. Reports of gunfire in that area right now soooooo... no school tomorrow," someone posted after 10 p.m. Thursday.
"Mine will be home... You can't take things like this lightly. The world has had to (sic) many school shootings."
At about 10 p.m. Thursday, Warner Robins police posted on Facebook that they were aware of "threats circulating social media regarding Northside High School, at this time they're not substantiated however we are taking the threats seriously."
Early Friday, Wagner told The Telegraph in a text: "We worked all day and night in this and never found any credible info to substantiate the threat. We will be there anyway."
Officers will intensify patrol around the school and the Houston County Sheriff's Office also is aware of the threats, Wagner said.
Another parent commented on Facebook that her son would be headed to school: "Probably be the safest day NS has ever had. Cops going to be everywhere. Mine wasn't worried about ti, so he will go to school."
Comments