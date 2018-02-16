A Byron police dog is credited with the discovery of a kilogram of suspected crystal methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop on Ga. 49 by a Peach County sheriff's deputy.
Houston & Peach

Byron K-9 had its own Valentine's gift for handler; Sniffs out a kilo of crystal meth

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

February 16, 2018 10:39 AM

A police dog sniffed out about $120,000 worth of suspected crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Valentine's Day.

Kaci Tolbert of Rome was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, a felony, and simple possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, in the 6:30 p.m. traffic stop Wednesday on Ga 49, according to a Peach County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Deputy Brandon Williams got help from Byron police Officer Wes Griffis and his K-9, the post said. The police dog alerted to the  passenger side of the vehicle where the kilo of crystal methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana was found.



