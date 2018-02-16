Byron K-9 had its own Valentine's gift for handler; Sniffs out a kilo of crystal meth

A police dog sniffed out about $120,000 worth of suspected crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Valentine's Day.
Kaci Tolbert of Rome was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, a felony, and simple possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, in the 6:30 p.m. traffic stop Wednesday on Ga 49, according to a Peach County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Deputy Brandon Williams got help from Byron police Officer Wes Griffis and his K-9, the post said. The police dog alerted to the passenger side of the vehicle where the kilo of crystal methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana was found.
