Houston County school bus crashes into back of car in front of Perry Middle School

A Houston County school bus crashed into the back of a car early Friday, sending two people in the car to the hospital.
"It turned out to really be not a very major crash — minor damage," Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Robbie Roberson said Friday afternoon.
No injuries were reported among the 12 students on the bus, Roberson said.
The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. in front of Perry Middle School.
Never miss a local story.
The school bus driver was following too closely when the front of the bus struck the rear of a silver Mitsubishi Lance with three occupants, according to a GSP release early Friday.
Two of the car's occupants were taken to Perry hospital with complaints of injuries, the release said.
The accident remains under investigation.
Comments