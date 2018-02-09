File photo of a Houston County school bus.
File photo of a Houston County school bus. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
File photo of a Houston County school bus. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

Houston & Peach

Houston County school bus crashes into back of car in front of Perry Middle School

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

February 09, 2018 11:36 AM

Perry

A Houston County school bus crashed into the back of a car early Friday, sending two people in the car to the hospital.

"It turned out to really be not a very major crash — minor damage," Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Robbie Roberson said Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported among the 12 students on the bus, Roberson said.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. in front of Perry Middle School.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The school bus driver was following too closely when the front of the bus struck the rear of a silver Mitsubishi Lance with three occupants, according to a GSP release early Friday.

Two of the car's occupants were taken to Perry hospital with complaints of injuries, the release said.

The accident remains under investigation.

  Comments  