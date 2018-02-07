Warner Robins man arrested in connection with rapes in 2 counties, investigator says

A Warner Robins man has been arrested in connection with rapes in two counties, a Houston County sheriff's investigator said Wednesday.
William Lee Mulkey, 43, was arrested Tuesday night at his Westwood Drive home on charges of rape and kidnapping in Houston County, Holland said. A hold also has been placed on Mulkey for a rape in Twiggs County, Holland said.
Late Monday afternoon, a Warner Robins woman was walking near North Davis Drive and Watson Boulevard when she accepted a ride from a man, later identified as Mulkey, Holland said.
Mulkey had offered her a ride to a store, but instead he drove her to a wooded area near the Ocmulgee River in Twiggs County and raped her, Holland said. The woman was left on a dirt road afterward.
Early Tuesday about 3 a.m., a Warner Robins woman accepted a ride from a man, later identified as Mulkey, Holland said. Instead of taking her to a store as she requested, Mulkey took her to a wooded area off Ga. 247 near the Bibb County line and raped her, Holland said.
Able to free herself, she ran to a convenience store where 911 was called.
Investigators were able to identify Mulkey based on physical descriptions the women gave of him and the Ford truck he was driving, Holland said.
Mulkey is being held without bond in the Houston County Detention Center. The joint investigation by Houston and Twiggs sheriff's investigators continues.
Anyone with information about the cases is urged to contact Houston County sheriff's Cpl. Eric Salter at 478-542-2085, 478-542-2080, or Twiggs County sheriff's Maj. Chip Stokes at 478-945-3357.
