Unique parade planned in Warner Robins

A parade of history is being planned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of Warner Robins.
The city, formerly called Wellston, was incorporated on March 5, 1943. The name was changed to make it match the newly built Air Force base, known today at Robins Air Force Base. The Warner Robins Heritage Society is organizing the parade to be held March 24 to celebrate the anniversary, as well as a USO dance that evening at the Wellston Senior Citizens Center.
The theme of the parade is "The Town That World War II Built," said Karen Sisk, who is helping organize the parade. She said World War II veterans of Warner Robins will be the grand marshals. Veterans of other wars have also been invited to join the parade.
"It's an important year and we want to honor the veterans," Sisk said. "75 is a big number and it needs to be celebrated."
Sisk is hoping for a big parade with floats to represent each decade of the city's history. Sisk is even hoping to get an organization to do a float that recognizes the 1953 tornado that devastated the city.
"I am hoping that people, even if they have just moved here, will see a history of Warner Robins going down Watson Boulevard," she said.
She has also invited athletes from Warner Robins who went pro as well as other citizens who went on to celebrity. She has invited all former Miss Warner Robins going back to the first one. Although former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn is a Perry native, he has also been invited because of his efforts to save Robins Air Force Base from closure.
"I'm calling everybody I can think of who has any kind of ties to this place," she said.
Exactly how many will come and how many floats the parade with have is uncertain, but she is hoping for a large parade. She noted that unlike other parades, there is no entry fee for floats.
She has also suggested having a float that would recognize the rivalry between Northside and Warner Robins high schools, with representatives from both schools on the same float.
The parade will go down Watson Boulevard but it might not be the full route of the Christmas parade.
The USO dance will be a World War II theme, and the cost is $4. That's the calculated modern equivalent of the 25 cents that a USO dance cost during a World War II.
Anyone interested in participating in the parade or in volunteering can call Sisk at 478-491-4455 or email karenlsisk1@aol.com.
