Michael Joseph Brent, Montrevius Dushane Lewis
Michael Joseph Brent, Montrevius Dushane Lewis
Michael Joseph Brent, Montrevius Dushane Lewis

Houston & Peach

Two other men arrested when accused killer taken into custody at Warner Robins home

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 24, 2018 12:22 PM

Warner Robins

Two others were arrested with accused killed Daniel Bruce Franz II late Tuesday at a Scott Boulevard residence.

Michael Joseph Brent, 20, who lives at the residence, and Montrevius Dushane Lewis, 22, of Perry, were charged with hindering apprehension of Franz at the home.

The men told police that Franz, 27, was not in the home several times before allowing officers to enter the home with permission, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Franz was found inside the kitchen where he was taken into custody without incident, the release said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Franz was arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges in the Jan. 13 slaying of 28-year-old Vincent Junior at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road. He is also under investigation for Sunday's fatal shooting of Barberitos restaurant worker Parker K. Moore, 23, of Kathleen, and the Jan. 13 slaying of Chevron convenience store clerk Janak "Jack" Kumar Patel, 25, of Warner Robins.

Tuesday, Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans said police do not have enough evidence to seek warrants for Franz's arrest in connection with the other two slayings. But Franz cannot be ruled out as a suspect in all three slayings either, Evans said.

Franz, Brent and Lewis are all being held without bond at the Houston County jail.

More Videos

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

Pause
'People are scared,' Warner Robins pastor says amid violent crime 1:12

'People are scared,' Warner Robins pastor says amid violent crime

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 3:09

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

'We will not stand for this': Mayor fights back tears talking about killings 1:01

'We will not stand for this': Mayor fights back tears talking about killings

Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off 0:55

Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off

Warner Robins police work Barberitos crime scene 1:42

Warner Robins police work Barberitos crime scene

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

  • One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

    Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about a chilling detail in both the Barberitos and Chevron killings. "Does that make it more heinous? That's an opinion, right? In my opinion, absolutely."

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about a chilling detail in both the Barberitos and Chevron killings. "Does that make it more heinous? That's an opinion, right? In my opinion, absolutely."

Becky Purser The Telegraph

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

Pause
'People are scared,' Warner Robins pastor says amid violent crime 1:12

'People are scared,' Warner Robins pastor says amid violent crime

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 3:09

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

'We will not stand for this': Mayor fights back tears talking about killings 1:01

'We will not stand for this': Mayor fights back tears talking about killings

Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off 0:55

Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off

Warner Robins police work Barberitos crime scene 1:42

Warner Robins police work Barberitos crime scene

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

  • Christmas competition lights up quiet street

    A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights.

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

View More Video