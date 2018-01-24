Two other men arrested when accused killer taken into custody at Warner Robins home

Two others were arrested with accused killed Daniel Bruce Franz II late Tuesday at a Scott Boulevard residence.
Michael Joseph Brent, 20, who lives at the residence, and Montrevius Dushane Lewis, 22, of Perry, were charged with hindering apprehension of Franz at the home.
The men told police that Franz, 27, was not in the home several times before allowing officers to enter the home with permission, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Franz was found inside the kitchen where he was taken into custody without incident, the release said.
Franz was arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges in the Jan. 13 slaying of 28-year-old Vincent Junior at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road. He is also under investigation for Sunday's fatal shooting of Barberitos restaurant worker Parker K. Moore, 23, of Kathleen, and the Jan. 13 slaying of Chevron convenience store clerk Janak "Jack" Kumar Patel, 25, of Warner Robins.
Tuesday, Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans said police do not have enough evidence to seek warrants for Franz's arrest in connection with the other two slayings. But Franz cannot be ruled out as a suspect in all three slayings either, Evans said.
Franz, Brent and Lewis are all being held without bond at the Houston County jail.
