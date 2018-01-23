Emergency Warner Robins council meeting set to consider reward in homicides

Warner Robins City Council may hold an emergency meeting to consider offering a reward in connection with three homicides in the past two weeks.
The meeting is currently set for noon Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center. Mayor Randy Toms said he isn't sure yet if it will be necessary until he discusses with Chief Brett Evans the amount of the reward the city should offer. He said he wanted to go ahead and schedule the meeting to have the proper notice in case it is needed.
Two of the homicides happened during armed robberies at commercial businesses while one was an apartment complex. A suspect has been named in the apartment complex slaying, where the victim was a city employee. Based on surveillance camera video police believe the two commercial armed robberies may have been done by the same person.
Toms said its also possible that the same person committed all three homicides.
"That absolutely has not been ruled out," he said.
Macon Regional Crimestoppers has offered a $2,000 reward for the arrest of Daniel Bruce Franz II on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the Jan. 13 slaying of 28-year-old Vincent Junior at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road.
