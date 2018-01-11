Should Georgia drivers use hands-free cellphone technology? New bill would require it

More Videos 1:18 Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate Pause 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:59 Who shot Keenan Guice? 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:55 Byron Elementary students learn discipline, structure in JROTC program 4:14 Cop Shop Podcast: Family leaps from window fleeing unseen intruder 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 2:14 Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 1:11 Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death 1:26 Community members step in as guest principals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Check out this texting-driving simulator Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth experienced some near misses before he finally crashed in this texting and driving simulator.

Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth experienced some near misses before he finally crashed in this texting and driving simulator. Becky Purser The Telegraph