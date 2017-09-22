He sent a text to his fiancee that he was ‘almost there.’ He never made it.

Nico Moreno, 20, of Auburn sent a text while driving to his fiancee’s home. That text cost him his life, says his father, Brian Ortiz-Moreno, who shared this photo of what was left of his son’s car after the two-vehicle, head-on crash at 45 miles per hour. Ortiz-Moreno is expected to address a Georgia House committee formed to look at the problem of distracted driving Monday at Central Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins. Special to The Telegraph