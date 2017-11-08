Toms has some fun, looks ahead after election victory

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:47 Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns Pause 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:12 'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 1:33 'It can be that way again' 0:54 Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 0:44 Toms excited to be re-elected 1:39 Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:56 Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 2:45 'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The morning after his surprising outright win the 3-way race for mayor Tuesday, Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms had some fun shooting a rocket at the Museum of Aviation. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph

The morning after his surprising outright win the 3-way race for mayor Tuesday, Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms had some fun shooting a rocket at the Museum of Aviation. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph