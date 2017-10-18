Perry man indicted on charges that he molested a 5-year-old girl

A Perry man has been indicted on charges that he molested a 5-year-old girl in May.
Brandon Justin Akridge, 21, was indicted Tuesday by a Houston County grand jury on charges of aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Akridge allegedly lured the child to a wooded area behind her apartment complex and molested her, according to the arrest warrants and indictment.
Akridge, who was employed in landscaping, remained jailed late Wednesday afternoon. He has been in jail since his arrest May 11, the same day of the alleged incident, according to Houston County jail records.
A conditional bond has been set at $150,000 by Judge G.E. “Bo” Adams. The bond order requires electronic monitoring of Akridge while on house arrest.
The bond order also requires that Akridge meet with Sentinel Probation of Houston County, the company that would monitor his probation, within 30 minutes of his release from jail within normal business hours.
Additionally, the bond order requires Sentinel Probation to confirm that Akridge has the appropriate type of land line and residence needed to be placed on electronic monitoring prior to his release from jail.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments