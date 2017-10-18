He put a knife to the victim’s neck, abducted, robbed her; the judge gave him the max

A Houston County jury found a Warner Robins man guilty Wednesday of abducting and robbing a woman in 2014.
Jonas Hopkins, 33, was found guilty of aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and armed robbery, according to a Houston County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Edward D. Lukemire sentenced Hopkins to life without the possibility of parole on the kidnapping and armed robbery convictions, the release said. Lukemire also sentenced Hopkins to an additional 10 years on the burglary conviction.
Hopkins, who has a prior rape conviction in Bibb County, was sentenced as a recidivist and received the maximum prison time without parole, according to the release.
Two days before Christmas 2014, Hopkins was lying in wait behind the victim’s home, the release said. He put a knife to her neck, dragged her to the back of her house and forced her inside.
Hopkins next forced her from room to room as he stole jewelery, computers and a camera, according to the release. He then forced her outside and made her drive him around for 20 minutes — having her stop so he could hide what he’d just stolen.
At some point she was able to get away and call 911. Authorities found Hopkins later that day hiding in an abandoned shed.
“This was a horribly violent crime that could have turned even worse,” Assistant District Attorney Dan Bibler said in the release. “The victim was forever emotionally traumatized by Hopkins’ ruthless terrorization of her. I am glad that justice was achieved.”
Prosecutors praised Houston County sheriff’s investigators and deputies.
“The hard work of the Houston County Sheriff’s Department was crucial to getting this dangerous defendant off the street,” District Attorney George Hartwig said in the release.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
