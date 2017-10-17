Perry considers natural gas fee

Natural gas customers in Perry may see a 5 percent increase in their bills.
The City Council on Tuesday held the first reading of an ordinance that would impose a 5 percent franchise fee on natural gas, which would then be passed along to customers.
The city operates its own natural gas system, so it is imposing the fee on itself, City Manager Lee Gilmour said prior to the meeting. The fee would also apply to any company in the future that wanted to provide natural gas.
Gilmour said the ordinance was recommended to offset losses in other fees as a result of changes in state law. He said the increase will be phased in over time.
Council members made no comment on the ordinance. The council will vote on it at its next meeting on Nov. 7.
