Perry City Manager Lee Gilmour, right, talks about a franchise fee at Tuesday's council meeting.
Perry City Manager Lee Gilmour, right, talks about a franchise fee at Tuesday's council meeting. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com
Perry City Manager Lee Gilmour, right, talks about a franchise fee at Tuesday's council meeting. Wayne Crenshaw wcrenshaw@macon.com

Houston & Peach

Perry considers natural gas fee

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

October 17, 2017 6:40 PM

Natural gas customers in Perry may see a 5 percent increase in their bills.

The City Council on Tuesday held the first reading of an ordinance that would impose a 5 percent franchise fee on natural gas, which would then be passed along to customers.

The city operates its own natural gas system, so it is imposing the fee on itself, City Manager Lee Gilmour said prior to the meeting. The fee would also apply to any company in the future that wanted to provide natural gas.

Gilmour said the ordinance was recommended to offset losses in other fees as a result of changes in state law. He said the increase will be phased in over time.

Council members made no comment on the ordinance. The council will vote on it at its next meeting on Nov. 7.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

    Lane Southern Orchard's corn maze features an adult holding a child, the logo of the children’s hospital.

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 1:39

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike
Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list
Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 0:56

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

View More Video