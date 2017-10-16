He terrorized 4 people at gunpoint for 2 hours in a Houston County home, warrants say

A Bonaire man is charged in a home invasion in which he’s accused of terrorizing four people at gunpoint for two hours early Sunday.
Kaydreon Dewain Fletcher, 21, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated stalking, home invasion, aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment, terroristic threats or acts, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during a crime and interfering with a call for help, Houston County jail records show.
Fletcher allegedly invaded his estranged wife’s home on Moody Road through the back door while she and three others were watching a movie, according to a Houston County sheriff’s incident report.
He allegedly ran into the living room cursing and pointing a silver handgun at all four people, who were sitting on the couch, according to the report and arrest warrants.
The victims told sheriff’s deputies that Fletcher “threatened to kill everyone in the house” and fired a shot inside the home “with the purpose of terrorizing all four of the victims,” an arrest warrant said.
The bullet struck the fireplace behind them, according to the sheriff’s report.
Fletcher allegedly punched his estranged wife in the face several times and hit her in the face also with his gun, according to the report and warrants. Fletcher also is accused of striking a man in the head with the gun, causing the man to fall in the floor and then kicking the man repeatedly in the face and head. The man suffered a gash to the head and received medical aid on scene.
Fletcher also took the cellphones of the victims to prevent anyone from calling 911, according to the report and warrants.
Fletcher made the victims watch the movie and then left the residence after it was over, the report said. He left behind the cellphones that he had previously taken as well as his own cellphone that he had placed on a charger near the front door.
The victims told deputies that Fletcher was wearing a black hoodie with a “Jordan” logo.
Fletcher’s name and description were dispatched over the police radio. While deputies were still on scene interviewing the victims, Warner Robins police found Fletcher on a bicycle at the intersection of Moody Road and Leisure Lake Drive, the report said.
Fletcher, who was wearing a black hoodie matching the description given by the victims, told law enforcement officers that he was “just walking through the neighborhood and had no idea what we were talking about,” the report said.
Fletcher was taken into custody and booked into the jail about 2:05 a.m.
Additionally, Fletcher was on a conditional bond for no contact with his estranged wife at the time of the incident, the report said. He was being held without bond Monday.
