Toms talks crime, taxes and city administrator

More Videos 1:52 Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest' Pause 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:42 Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says 3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 3:05 Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:42 Blazevich on Kirby Smart's message at halftime vs. Vandy 1:02 Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Warner Robins mayor Randy Toms talks about why he should be re-elected Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms talked with The Telegraph about why he should be re-elected to a second term. Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms talked with The Telegraph about why he should be re-elected to a second term.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms talked with The Telegraph about why he should be re-elected to a second term.