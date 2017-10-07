Gun accidentally fired in Warner Robins shopping center parking lot

An 18-year-old was charged with reckless conduct Saturday after accidentally discharging a shotgun in a shopping center parking lot in Warner Robins.
Tyran Taylor was in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with several other men shortly after 4 p.m. in the Michael’s parking lot when the gun went off, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Taylor fled and was later arrested, the release states.
The bullet traveled through the driver’s window and struck the vehicle next to it, but no one was injured.
A television news report about an active shooter in the shopping center, located at 2620 Watson Blvd., was not true, police said.
