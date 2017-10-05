Fort Valley State University releases statement on student reported missing by mother

Fort Valley State University has determined that an 18-year-old student reported missing by his mother left the campus on his own accord Monday morning.
Video from campus surveillance cameras shows Keyon Montreal La’trey Harris leaving the campus by himself with his belongings, said Cedric Mobley, special assistant to the president for strategic communication for the university.
“We are certainly sympathetic to the mother ... and any family members, and any students, or friends, or anybody who would love to know that he is safe because we want to know that as well,” Mobley said. “We will do everything that we can to aid in that as far as we can also protect the privacy rights of that adult student.”
In a statement released by the university Thursday afternoon, a health and safety inquiry by campus police found that Harris “voluntarily and methodically packed his belongings and moved out of the residence hall” early Monday.
Harris left “only items which were university property or which could be used to trace his whereabouts,” the release said. Harris’ mother, Kishona Smith, said he left behind his iPhone, credit cards and student identification card.
Campus police talked with students, staff and faculty members and reviewed surveillance video, the release said.
“Local law enforcement agencies, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI have been engaged should those agencies determine that this rises above a privacy matter and instead be considered a criminal matter based on occurrences outside of the jurisdiction of the university,” the statement said.
Neither Fort Valley police nor the GBI are investigating, agency officials said.
Fort Valley police declined to take missing person’s report from Smith, which Public Safety Director Lawrence Spurgeon said would duplicate the inquiry of campus police.
GBI special agent J.T. Ricketson said his office has provided guidance to campus police but is not investigating. FBI spokesmen in Atlanta have not replied to Telegraph inquiries.
“The safety and security of our students is our top priority,” the FVSU statement said. “We are always concerned when a student does not complete a semester, and encourage all of our students to seek counseling or guidance before making difficult life decisions.
“At the same time, we also respect and protect the privacy rights of students, especially when students are adults who live and learn on our campus. We join those praying for the student's safety and encourage him to contact those who love him to provide comforting knowledge of his safety,” the statement said.
Smith posted on Facebook Tuesday night that she’s offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of her son.
Smith said she last talked with Harris, a freshman studying psychology, on Sunday. She believes he may have met someone on an app and and that he’s now in a “bad situation.”
Smith’s sister, Sharie Harris, has been texting with an unidentified man who offered to send Harris home if she sent him $900 to $1,300. Smith emailed screen grabs of the texts with the Lakewood, Ohio, phone number to campus police and to The Telegraph. A man on the voicemail message identified himself as “Mr. Ray.”
Smith said Thursday she received her son’s cellphone records from Verizon on that show Harris communicated by text to that same telephone number 10 times on Sept. 30 and once on Sunday.
Smith said an FBI agent interviewed her sister.
Additionally, a high school friend of Harris reached out to him on Snapchat, a social media app, encouraging him to contact his family, Smith said. A reply, which Smith said she believes was from her son because only he would have the password, assured that he was OK. The Snapchat location placed him in Franklin, Ohio. That was early Wednesday morning.
