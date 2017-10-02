Warner Robins council takes big step on Vietnam memorial park

The Warner Robins City Council approved a bid Monday to build the monuments that will go in a planned Vietnam memorial park.
The council approved a bid of $173,250 from Granite City Monuments of Elberton to build a 32-foot black granite wall that will feature the names of all 1,586 people from Georgia who were killed during the Vietnam War.
The bid also includes construction of other granite memorials to go in the park, including one that will list the names of all Vietnam Medal of Honor recipients from Georgia. Among them is Sgt. Rodney Davis of Macon, who threw himself on a grenade to save others.
“Tonight will be a big step in getting a lot of the stuff approved to go out there,” said Tom McLendon, who is part of a group that has been pushing to get the park built. “This is the heart of it. What they are bidding on tonight is the heart of the memorial.”
The park is planned to go somewhere along Interstate 75 at Russell Parkway, but the city has not settled exactly on the location. Mayor Randy Toms said he believes the city is close to finalizing the location.
McLendon said the memorial wall, unlike the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will list the names according to where the person is from. A total of 542 communities will be listed in alphabetical order, with the names of each of the fallen troops. Many of the communities will have just one name. The names will fill both sides of the wall.
“The wall will be different from any wall in this country,” McLendon said.
McLendon said it is being done that way to make it easy for people to find the names, and even if people aren’t looking for a particular name, they can see the names of the people from their town.
The park is planned to go adjacent to a new city visitors center once the council settles on the location.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments