Houston County sheriff’s response team raids a home for possible drugs

A Houston County sheriff’s tactical team raided a Feagin Mill Road home Friday morning in search of drugs.
About a dozen team members executed a narcotics search warrant about 9:30 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Feagin Mill Road near its intersection with South Houston Lake Road, said sheriff’s Lt. Kent Bankston.
More than one person was taken into custody for questioning but no charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon, Bankston said.
Bankston said he expects the investigation to continue into the weekend, possible into next week.
Bankston said it’s unlikely information related to whether narcotics were seized would not be released by sheriff’s drug investigators until after a determination has been made on whether charges are warranted.
A person may held in custody for questioniong for 72 hours under Georgia law, but must either be charged or released after that.
Passing motorists and residents in the area reported seeing law enforcement officers dressed in khaki uniforms and carrying rifles. A sheriff’s response team vehicle had also been on site.
Feagin Mill Middle School, which is within a mile of the residence, was briefly on lockdown, said Beth McLaughlin, spokeswoman for Houston County schools.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
