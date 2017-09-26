Warner Robins police officer hurt while capturing a fleeing suspect

A Warner Robins police officer was hurt early Tuesday capturing a fleeing suspect.
Officers were responding to suspicious person call at 7:55 a.m. at the Starbucks at 2729 Watson Blvd., according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The suspect fled across the street and the officers gave chase. One of the officers suffered a shoulder injury in the chase and capture of the suspect in the Wells Fargo parking lot at 2714 Watson Blvd., the release said.
The suspect resisted arrest, the release said.
The suspect had been issued a criminal trespassing warning three days earlier, according to the release.
The suspect was taken into custody, and the officer was taken by ambulance to the Houston Medical Center for evaluation.
