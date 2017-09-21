He went to jail after he masked his face while in a Warner Robins convenience store

A 28-year-old cement finisher has been jailed on a charge of masking his face to conceal his identity while in a Warner Robins convenience store.
Deontae Sanquez Cumby, of Warner Robins, was also arrested on a charge of loitering/prowling in the 3:54 p.m. incident Wednesday at the Sunoco at 2512 Moody Road. The charges are misdemeanors.
Warner Robins police were dispatched about “a suspicious person in the store wearing a bandana,” said Warner Robins Police Assistant Chief John Wagner in an email.
“The store was not robbed nor did the person make any threats to do so — just scared the clerk and customer causing them enough alarm to call 911,” Wagner said in the email.
Cumby was taken into custody at the store. He’s accused of covering his face with a black and gray scarf-like material in order to conceal his identity under Georgia law 16-11-38, Wagner said in the email.
The law prohibits someone from covering their face to conceal his identity on public or private property without the permission of the owner or occupant of the property.
Exceptions to the law include a holiday costume on the day of the holiday, masks worn in sports or in work or worn in theatrical productions including Mardi Gras celebrations and masquerade balls. Another exception includes the wearing of gas masks in drills or emergencies
Asked if it’s unusual to arrest someone on that charge, Wagner responded in the email, “Not really but most every person takes their ‘face covering’ off before entering a store unless they are up to something.”
Cumby served about three years of a 10-year prison sentence for conviction of theft by receiving stolen property in Houston County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website. He was released from prison on July 5 of last year.
Cumby’s bond was set at $2,080, according to online Houston County Detention Center records. A jail arrest and booking report listed his employment as a cement finisher.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments