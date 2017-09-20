Houston to resurface dozens of roads

Houston County is planning to resurface all or parts of 45 roads next year.
The project will resurface a total of 15.3 miles of mostly small, side roads. The work will be paid for with a $826,595 grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation, with $247,978 in local funds, for a total project funding of $1.07 million.
On Tuesday, the County Commission approved the list of roads to be resurfaced under the state’s Local Maintenance Improvement Grant. The next step is to put the work out for bids, and the resurfacing is expected to get started next spring, said Robbie Dunbar, the county’s operations director.
Roads on the list are Autumn Woods Drive, Balmoral Lane, Bellwood Avenue, Bradford Drive, Camden Lane, Country Court, Country Lane, Covey Point, Debbie Drive, Deborah Drive, Donna Kay Court, Dundee Pass, Falling Leaves, Field Trail Drive, Gardenia Way, General Lee Road, Glacier Trail, Greenview Lane, Harley Drive, Horseshoe Bend Boulevard, Huntington Place, Jane Drive, Joy Drive, Kevin Drive, Lake Placid Drive, Mack Lane, McKenzie Road, Mossy Lake Road, North Fairways Drive, Oasis Avenue, Peggy Lane, Plantation Way, Pocohonotos Avenue, Quail Hollow Drive, Red Bird Circle, Robin Drive, Salem Drive, Southwick Drive, Spring Time Drive, Sweet Bay Road, Toomer Road, Vinings Place Drive, Wellington Drive, Wellston Circle, and Wimbish East.
The county’s estimate of the cost of the work is about $47,000 more than the grant and local match, and the county would cover that if the cost goes over. Dunbar said it’s also possible the bid will be less than what is now funded.
The roads typically are identified when residents ask for improvements, he said. The roads are then evaluated and ranked using a scoring system that looks at various factors such as cracking in the pavement and other damage.
The county has been joining with other cities and counties in the area to jointly bid local maintenance projects for a volume savings.
