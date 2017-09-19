Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto
He’d stopped to ask for directions when he was hit by a vehicle

September 19, 2017 3:49 PM

An out-of-state truck driver who’d stopped to ask for directions was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at a hospital.

On Sept. 13, Charles Burchfield, 77, of Kosciusko, Mississippi, had parked his tractor-trailer with its lights on in the center turn lane facing south on Ga. 49 near mile marker 5, according to an email from the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Public Information Office.

Burchfield had crossed the roadway to ask for directions from someone pumping gas at a Flash Foods. He was struck by a northbound vehicle as he began walking back across Ga. 49 toward his rig.

Burchfield walked out in front of the vehicle, Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said.

Burchfield was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead about 11:45 p.m.

No charges were filed in the 11 p.m. accident, which was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.

