Warner Robins City Council sets millage rate

Although some Warner Robins City Council members have advocated raising the millage rate in recent meetings, they voted unanimously Monday to essentially leave it the same.
The council set the millage rate at 9.983 mills, fractionally higher than the current rate of 9.979 mills. The rate was set without discussion.
Chief Finance Officer Holly Gross said prior to the meeting that the actual millage rate is 9.99, but state law requires that to be adjusted before setting the final rate to account for revaluations. The city cannot reap gains due to revaluations so the rate has to be rolled back or three public hearings would have to be held announcing a tax increase. She said the city would have gotten about $26,000 more if the rate this year had not been rolled back.
Taxes were a hot topic when the council discussed the budget earlier this year, and about half the council advocated raising property taxes. They ultimately approved a budget that did not raise taxes.
Council member Carolyn Robbins said at the time she would consider voting for a tax increase when it came time to set the millage rate, but she voted for a rate that essentially left it the same. She said after the first reading of the ordinance that she still thinks the city will need to look at raising taxes.
