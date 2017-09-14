More Videos

Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage 2:18

Ag Secretary Perdue visits pecan farm to see Irma damage

Pause
Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:55

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown

This puzzle is no problem for Central High student 1:14

This puzzle is no problem for Central High student

Macon dodged no bullets with Irma 1:05

Macon dodged no bullets with Irma

Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands 1:01

Alabama fans kicked out of FSU game after fighting in the stands

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Houston County homicide crime scene 1:16

Houston County homicide crime scene

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks 0:50

Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Houston & Peach

Man found shot in roadway in Houston County

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 14, 2017 12:53 PM

A man was found shot Thursday in the roadway in the 100 Maplewood Drive in Houston County.

A 911 caller reported that a man had been shot and that he was in the roadway, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe.

The man was taken to Houston Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time, Harlowe said.

Entrances to the Pinewood Village mobile home park where the shooting happened are blocked off, Harlowe said.

Sheriff’s investigators are on scene working to determine what happened, Harlowe said.

For more on this story, come back later to macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

View More Video