Man found shot in roadway in Houston County

A man was found shot Thursday in the roadway in the 100 Maplewood Drive in Houston County.
A 911 caller reported that a man had been shot and that he was in the roadway, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe.
The man was taken to Houston Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time, Harlowe said.
Entrances to the Pinewood Village mobile home park where the shooting happened are blocked off, Harlowe said.
Sheriff’s investigators are on scene working to determine what happened, Harlowe said.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
