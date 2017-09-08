Volunteers aim to ‘bring some sunshine’ to Hurricane Irma evacuees in Fort Valley

More Videos 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs Pause 1:18 Peach Countians welcome Hurricane Irma refugees 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 1:02 Pets on the run from Irma find shelter 2:33 Music soothed savagery of Sept. 11 for Robert McDuffie 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Peach Countians welcome Hurricane Irma refugees With both Ft. Valley hotels booked up, volunteers retreated to Pineola Farm to assemble care packages to welcome those fleeing Hurricane Irma. With both Ft. Valley hotels booked up, volunteers retreated to Pineola Farm to assemble care packages to welcome those fleeing Hurricane Irma. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

