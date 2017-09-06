Election tensions evident at Warner Robins council meeting

More Videos 1:33 Grant provides resources to 'help keep our families safe' Pause 2:48 'Getting worked on every day,' KMBBC board chair says of mending rifts 4:12 Cop Shop Podcast: Little boy caught on camera smashing school window 0:40 UGA fan uses mic, speaker to wake up Auburn neighbors after SEC Championship 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 1:33 'It can be that way again' 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 1:31 Macon packaging company to make large investment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mike Davis and Chuck Shaheen trade barbs in Warner Robins council meeting Warner Robins council members Mike Davis and Chuck Shaheen traded barbs in the first council meeting since Shaheen qualified to run against Mayor Randy Toms. Warner Robins council members Mike Davis and Chuck Shaheen traded barbs in the first council meeting since Shaheen qualified to run against Mayor Randy Toms. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph

Warner Robins council members Mike Davis and Chuck Shaheen traded barbs in the first council meeting since Shaheen qualified to run against Mayor Randy Toms. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph