Election tensions evident at Warner Robins council meeting

Tuesday’s Warner Robins City Council meeting was the first one since qualifying for the city elections ended, and it seemed free from political tension until it came time for council comments.
Councilman Mike Davis, an ally of Mayor Randy Toms, was the last to speak, and he said something that didn’t sit well at all with Councilman Chuck Shaheen, a former mayor who is running against Toms this time around.
“Two years ago I ran for re-election, and every council meeting after we qualified Councilman Shaheen threw a rock at me, every council meeting,” Davis said. “And I said well, you know, when he runs again, it’s going to be my time. But you know what, I’m better than that. I’m not going to do it to him.”
Shaheen was quick to respond.
“No class, Mike. Just no class,” Shaheen said. “You’ve got no class. You feel better now, Mike, that you got no class?”
The exchange ended when Councilman Clifford Holmes interjected and started talking about something else.
Toms is also opposed by Joe Musselwhite, a former Warner Robins public works director. The election is set for Nov. 7.
Davis, who served with Toms in the fire department for many years, has sided with Toms on key issues, including the creation of a city administrator position. Both Toms and Davis oppose it while Shaheen is a staunch advocate for having a city administrator.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
