Peach County’s fire risk rating is dropping, which may lower insurance premiums

Peach County fire’s risk rating is dropping, which may mean lower insurance premiums for some, according to a news release.
The new Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating of 4 for parts of the county goes into effect Dec. 1, the Peach County Fire Department news release said.
Specifically, unincorporated areas of the county that now have a 9 rating will drop to a 4, while those that have a 5 will also drop to 4, the release said. Those areas that are currently a 10 will remain the same.
Depending on your insurance provider, a new rating could mean a decrease in your fire insurance premiums, Fire Chief Jeff Doles said in the release.
“With the addition of large tankers to our fleet, we were able to demonstrate sustainable water flow at fire scenes to prove that the Peach County Fire Department is capable of fighting fires in areas of the county without fire hydrants,” Doles said in the release.
Unincorporated areas that are more than five miles from a county fire station are those that will retain a 10 rating.
Doles said in the release that he is working with commissioners to see if future funding may be availabe to fund three new stations to cover those areas.
“This is a great milestone for the county fire department,” Doles said in the release. “We continue to strive to give the citizens and taxpayers of unincorporated Peach County the best possible fire service at the most feasible cost.”
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments