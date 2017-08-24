More Videos

  • Shriners wheel around mall parking lot

    Shriners from across the Southeast competed in a parade motor corp competition at the Houston County Galleria in Centerville, Ga., on Aug. 18, 2016.

Shriners from across the Southeast competed in a parade motor corp competition at the Houston County Galleria in Centerville, Ga., on Aug. 18, 2016. Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph
Houston & Peach

Part of Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins will be closed during Shriner’s parade

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 24, 2017 12:04 PM

Shriners are expected to showcase their driving skills in a parade on Watson Boulevard on Saturday.

The parade comes on the last day of the 2017 convention of the Southeastern Shrine Association hosted by Al Sihah Shriners in Warner Robins and Macon.

The parade is expected to get underway at 10 a.m.

Warner Robins police plan to close a 1.8 mile section of Watson Boulevard from Knodishall Drive to Margie Drive from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to accommodate the parade, according to a release.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes or expect delays, the release said.

The Shriners are known for raising money for children’s hospitals across the country and abroad and for their parade vehicles that include tiny cars.

Shriners are expected to start lining up for the parade at 9 a.m. at the Watson Central Shopping Center, 2191 Watson Blvd., according to a convention itinerary.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

