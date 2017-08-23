Do you think K-9 Ollie enjoyed his special treat? Did you get to meet him?

Warner Robins police K-9 Ollie got some loving and a special treat Tuesday night at the Chick-fil-A on Ga. 96.
Children and adults alike were given the opportunity to interact with the police dog as part of a Chick-fil-A Kids Club event.
Ollie, a 9-year-old German Shepherd, was given some Icedream, the restaurant’s dairy treat.
His enjoyment of the treat was posted live on the Warner Robins police Facebook page and already has garnered over a 1,000 views.
One child overheard in the background on the video says, “He got it all over him!”
Hope Liipfert Martin commented on the post, “We enjoyed spending time with Ollie. He earned this treat tonight.”
Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, said it was hard to estimate how many people were at the event. But she said there was a steady stream of people who came out to greet the K-9 and his handler, Officer Michael Opitz.
Ollie, who’s sniffed out drugs and tracked endangered and missing people, is now used solely for public-relations events as he nears retirement, Parson said.
As for Ollie, he obviously enjoyed the snack. He didn’t leave any behind, the video shows.
