Do you think K-9 Ollie enjoyed his special treat? Did you get to meet him?

4:11 Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage Pause

6:55 Locals remember seeing Isaac run

1:31 Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite

1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

0:57 L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery

2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

2:33 "We couldn't even breathe," says rescuer who helped pull woman from fire

0:27 Macon's Les Jones throws out first pitch at Braves game