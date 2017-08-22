Warner Robins police are warning the public about “tainted Percocet.” The tainted pill is different than previous reports of the fake drug.
Houston & Peach

Warner Robins police issue public alert on ‘tainted Percocet’

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 22, 2017 1:57 PM

Seven people have overdosed in Houston County in the past 48 hours and police think the cause may be “tainted Percocet.”

Warner Robins police issued a public alert about the latest strand of the tainted drug Tuesday afternoon.

“At this time, officers believe a strand of tainted Percocet is the cause of several overdoses that have left patients on ventilators,” a Warner Robins police news release said.

So far, the patients range in age from 25 to 60, the release said.

The tainted pill is different than previous reports of the fake drug, the release noted.

This tainted pill is white in color and looks very similar to real Percocet — except it is thicker and glossier, the release said.

“Patients were found unresponsive and barely breathing when emergency officials arrived,” the release said.

Police think this strain of the fake Percocet pills have been obtained on the street, according to the release.

They are urging the public to stop purchasing, selling or ingesting “this dangerous drug,” the release said.

Anyone with any information related to the fake drug is urged to contact Warner Robins police at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Becky Purser

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

