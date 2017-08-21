You don't necessarily need fancy equipment to watch one of the sky's most awesome shows: a solar eclipse. With just a few simple supplies, you can make a pinhole camera that allows you to view the event safely and easily. NASA
You don't necessarily need fancy equipment to watch one of the sky's most awesome shows: a solar eclipse. With just a few simple supplies, you can make a pinhole camera that allows you to view the event safely and easily. NASA

Museum of Aviation runs out of solar eclipse glasses for walk-ins

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 21, 2017 12:55 PM

Warner Robins

The Museum of Aviation is asking visitors to share solar eclipse glasses after running out of at its Monday event.

Glasses were offered on a first-come, first-served basis to walk-ins. Glasses are still available for those who pre-registered, and any glasses leftover at 2 p.m. from no shows will be given away.

Check-in began at 12:15 p.m. and began to crowd soon after.

Skies are expected to be clear, with peak time for the eclipse at 2:39 p.m.

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

The U.S. is in for a rare astrological treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path.

Sarah Whitmire McClatchy

For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.

