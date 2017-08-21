Museum of Aviation runs out of solar eclipse glasses for walk-ins

The Museum of Aviation is asking visitors to share solar eclipse glasses after running out of at its Monday event.

Glasses were offered on a first-come, first-served basis to walk-ins. Glasses are still available for those who pre-registered, and any glasses leftover at 2 p.m. from no shows will be given away.

Check-in began at 12:15 p.m. and began to crowd soon after.

Skies are expected to be clear, with peak time for the eclipse at 2:39 p.m.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 Buckarama: "Something for everybody" Pause 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 1:37 Lorenzo Carter on players learning multiple positions 1:31 Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:01 Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon 1:15 Hundreds rally and march to show their support for Charlottesville 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:54 Georgia Tech program aims to attract state's top students Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email What you need to know about August's solar eclipse The U.S. is in for a rare astrological treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path. Sarah Whitmire McClatchy

For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.