Museum of Aviation runs out of solar eclipse glasses for walk-ins

The Museum of Aviation is asking visitors to share solar eclipse glasses after running out of at its Monday event.
Glasses were offered on a first-come, first-served basis to walk-ins. Glasses are still available for those who pre-registered, and any glasses leftover at 2 p.m. from no shows will be given away.
Check-in began at 12:15 p.m. and began to crowd soon after.
Skies are expected to be clear, with peak time for the eclipse at 2:39 p.m.
