New man hired to protect jobs at Robins

A community group that works to protect jobs as Robins Air Force Base announced new leadership Tuesday.
The 21st Century Partnership has hired Daniel Rhoades as the organization’s director of strategy, a newly created position, according to a release. The group had been in search of a new executive director. The release did not state whether the new position replaces the executive director’s position.
Rob Brooks, chairman of the 21st Century Partnership board, could not be immediately reached for comment. He was in Washington on Tuesday.
Rhoades is a Navy veteran who most recently worked as a civilian with Air Force Reserve Command, where he was chief of strategic basing and total force.
“We are very fortunate to have found Mr. Rhoades, who brings a full-time focus to the strategy of sustaining and enhancing a robust Robins Air Force Base,” Brooks said in the release. “His experience and skill set perfectly match our renewed focus for the partnership.”
Additionally, the partnership announced that Chrissy Miner, who previously has been the chief operations officer, is returning at part-time senior adviser. She will continue serving in her current job as president of the Museum of Aviation Foundation.
“We are grateful to have Ms. Miner back with us in the interim and look forward to the enterprise knowledge and enthusiasm she brings to the team,” said Brooks said in the release.
The partnership has scheduled media interviews with Rhoades on Wednesday and more details are expected to be announced.
Rhoades served 24 years in the Navy, working mostly in intelligence. He has worked at U.S. Space Command, U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Transportation Command. He retired in 2006 after 24 years of service.
He worked more than two years in Iraq as a contractor providing intelligence analysis to the U.S. allies and the Iraqi government.
He later joined Air Force Reserve Command and worked on the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure Commission.
The partnership is funded by private donations and local governments. Its mission is to advocate for Robins, promote its value and protect and grow jobs at the base.
