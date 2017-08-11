Accused ‘steak bandits’ shown dancing wanted by Warner Robins police

Warner Robins police are seeking to identify two alleged “steak bandits.”
That’s right. A man and woman are suspected of stealing steaks from the Kroger at 774 Ga 96 on Aug. 4, according to Warner Robins police Facebook and Blogspot posts.
The suspects fled the store in a black sports utility vehicle, according to the Blogspot post.
The two are shown dancing in photos on the police Facebook and Blogspot posts.
If you recognize them, Warner Robins police ask that you please contact Detective Tyler Del Giorno at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
