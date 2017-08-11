Warner Robins police are seeking to identify these two people suspected of stealing steaks from the Kroger on Ga. 96 on Aug. 4.
Houston & Peach

Accused ‘steak bandits’ shown dancing wanted by Warner Robins police

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 11, 2017 10:57 AM

Warner Robins police are seeking to identify two alleged “steak bandits.”

That’s right. A man and woman are suspected of stealing steaks from the Kroger at 774 Ga 96 on Aug. 4, according to Warner Robins police Facebook and Blogspot posts.

The suspects fled the store in a black sports utility vehicle, according to the Blogspot post.

The two are shown dancing in photos on the police Facebook and Blogspot posts.

If you recognize them, Warner Robins police ask that you please contact Detective Tyler Del Giorno at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

