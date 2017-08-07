He ‘can search a car in minutes,’ Peach County sheriff says of his latest ‘hire’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 Pause 1:10 Greeks back at Mercer after investigation 1:53 Jacob Eason reveals lessons learned after first season 1:48 'You always have a partner who never leaves your side,' handler says 1:08 Family survives tornado when kids warn dad of looming twister 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues 3:58 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman in car caper has been jailed 51 times 2:35 Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 2:23 Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall? 0:56 Grant funding allows Bibb school to purchase interactive mannequin Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Meet Dyno, the new drug and tracking dog at the Peach County Sheriff's Office. The 18-month-old Belgian Malinois is handled by Deputy Steven Hood, who's been working with law enforcement K9s since 2005. Woody Marshall and Becky Purser The Telegraph

