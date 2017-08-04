Blue Bird buses are lined up outside the company in Fort Valley in this Telegraph file photo.
Houston & Peach

Bus crashes through fence of Byron restaurant

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 04, 2017 3:37 PM

A newly purchased Blue Bird school bus crashed through the fence of a Byron restaurant and into its storage building early Friday, a sheriff’s official said.

No one was hurt in the single-vehicle crash at Claudette’s Kitchen, 8386 Peach Parkway, said Peach County sheriff’s Maj. Kenny Cameron.

A contracted driver told a sheriff’s deputy that he did not fall asleep at the wheel when he ran off the roadway, Cameron said.

The bus was towed away after the crash, Cameron said.

The incident is not expected to impact the operation of the family owned restaurant, which was not damaged, he said.

The restaurant, known for its fish and chips, was closed when the bus came through its fence and crashed into its storage shed. The restaurant is open from 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

No charges are expected in the accident, Cameron said.

The Blue Bird bus manufacturer is located in Fort Valley.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

