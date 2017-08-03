LukaTDB Getty Images/iStockphoto
4-year-old shot himself in the car while mom was inside restaurant, police say

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 03, 2017 4:43 PM

A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg Wednesday afternoon while his mother was inside a Warner Robins restaurant picking up food.

The wounded child and three other children were left unattended in the car that was parked outside the Commercial Circle eatery about 3:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

“At this time no charges have been filed, however there could be charges at a later date,” the release said.

The 4-year-old is being treated at Egleston Children’s Hospital’s intensive care unit in Atlanta.

The name of the restaurant was not stated in the news release. The incident also was absent or fully redacted from the police department’s daily report.

Attempts to reach Jennifer Parson, public information officer for the police department, were not successful.

The incident is being investigated and anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

