Woman charged, teen slashed in Galleria Mall brawl

A Byron woman accused of cutting a teenager in a brawl in the food court of the Galleria Mall on Tuesday faces multiple charges.

Keisha Woodson, charged with aggravated assault and five counts of battery, reportedly slashed one of the girl’s arm with a box cutter-like razor blade during the 8 p.m. fight that involved several people, according to a news release from Centerville Police.

“It’s a pretty significant injury,” Police Chief Chuck Hadden said.

Woodson, 38, was arrested Wednesday at the police department.

What may have prompted the fight remains unclear.