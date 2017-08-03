Keisha Woodson
Keisha Woodson
Keisha Woodson

Houston & Peach

Woman charged, teen slashed in Galleria Mall brawl

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 03, 2017 3:13 PM

A Byron woman accused of cutting a teenager in a brawl in the food court of the Galleria Mall on Tuesday faces multiple charges.

Keisha Woodson, charged with aggravated assault and five counts of battery, reportedly slashed one of the girl’s arm with a box cutter-like razor blade during the 8 p.m. fight that involved several people, according to a news release from Centerville Police.

“It’s a pretty significant injury,” Police Chief Chuck Hadden said.

Woodson, 38, was arrested Wednesday at the police department.

What may have prompted the fight remains unclear.

For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Related stories from The Telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 0:56

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary
'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire 2:45

'Six or seven apartments - gone,' says man displaced by Warner Robins fire
4:19

"If they grow it, we'll sell it."

View More Video