$35 might save a loved one’s life

The Houston County Health Department is now offering regular classes teaching CPR to both the general public and medical professionals.
The one-night classes will be held from 4-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the health department. The community class is $35 and the class for professionals is $45. One-on-one classes are also offered for $55. Students can take the community class for $25.
Completion of the community class will earn certification required by certain jobs and regulations.
Andrew Hamm, the health department’s CPR instructor, served as an Air Force medic for 10 years and has performed CPR four times in real-life situations. Three of those people survived.
“It’s a really neat experience to see someone who may not have survived end up surviving,” he said.
He said learning CPR will help people overcome the fear that often prevents them from taking action in a medical emergency.
He noted that for non-professionals who learn CPR, the most likely time they will use it is at home on a loved one.
For more information on the CPR classes, call Houston County Health Department at 478-218-2000.
