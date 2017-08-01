Toms will have opposition in upcoming mayoral election

Joe Musselwhite, a former Warner Robins public works director, says he will make another try at becoming mayor.
Musselwhite, 64, said Tuesday that he will make a formal announcement next week that he is seeking the office. Mayor Randy Toms has said he will seek re-election to another term.
Musselwhite is the first candidate to announce that he plans to challenge Toms in the election, to be held Nov. 7.
Musselwhite made the runoff against Toms in the 2013 election that began with six candidates, but he lost, with Toms getting 3,159 votes to Musselwhite’s 1,662.
“I would hope that people are following how their city is going and realize we are not moving forward,” he said.
He said there are things the city has done that he is not happy about, and he will talk about that at the announcement, which is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Fountain Park.
Musselwhite has a lawsuit pending against the city. He alleges that he was defamed at a council meeting in which a resident read an anonymous letter accusing him of racism while he was public works director.
“I never did want the taxpayers’ money, and I wouldn’t take the taxpayers’ money,” Musselwhite said. “I just simply feel someone owes me and my family an apology.”
Qualifying for the election begins Aug. 21.
