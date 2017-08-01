Perry business owner arrested, but he says he hasn’t done anything criminal

A Perry business owner has been arrested on felony charges of theft by conversion.
Jacob Coker Wiggins, owner of Cool Breeze Pools and Spas, is free on a $1,667 bond on each of three counts against him.
Wiggins, 42, of Byron, is accused of receiving customer payments upfront but then converting the funds for personal use while not completing the jobs he was hired to do, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office news release.
But Wiggins said he has not done anything criminal, but has gotten behind on his work commitments for varied reasons.
“All this is twisted,” Wiggins said.
The sheriff’s office began investigating Wiggins earlier this month after complaints from customers, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland said.
The three criminal cases deal with several thousands of dollars paid for work that was never completed over a long period of time, Holland said.
Other complaints are still under review, he said.
Additionally, other customers have indicated they were filing or had filed civil complaints, or were referred to State Court to take such action, Holland said.
Wiggins said he has not done anything criminal and if there are any issues, they should be handled in civil court.
He said he’s already settled of three of five civil complaints against him.
Wiggins said he’s gone nine of 10 years without any complaints. He said issues — like a company delivering the wrong pool liner or legitimate employee absences — have caused him delays .
“I’m just behind,” Wiggins said.
Anyone who has information related to the allegations against Wiggins is asked to contact Houston County sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Lange at 478-542-2085.
