He was 17 when he took part in a killing; now he’s headed to prison for a long time

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 Congratulations to the class of 2017 Pause 1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence 1:22 Classic comedy opens at Theatre Macon 0:53 Macon Vietnam veteran remembers Medal of Honor recipient 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 2:23 Federal warrants served on 20 in Baldwin County 16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 3:12 'Let us ... recall the name of every hero anew' 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Deondray Darnell Yarn, 21, of Atlanta, was sentenced to life in prison for murder in a 2014 gang-related slaying in Warner Robins. He was also sentenced to 45 years for other related crimes. Becky Purser The Telegraph

Deondray Darnell Yarn, 21, of Atlanta, was sentenced to life in prison for murder in a 2014 gang-related slaying in Warner Robins. He was also sentenced to 45 years for other related crimes. Becky Purser The Telegraph