May 23, 2017 1:02 PM

Family dog shot, killed in Houston County while in backyard of its home

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Two boys were with the family dog in their backyard on Deborah Road when the dog was shot and killed Sunday night.

The boys’ mother heard a pop sound and the dog started to whine and bark, according to a Houston County sheriff’s report.

The dog was flopping around and bleeding, the report said.

The boys came running to the house and their mother went to the dog.

The weapon used was possibly a small caliber rifle, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-542-2085, or 478-542-2080.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Sports Videos