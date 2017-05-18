Jury finds suspected gang member guilty of Warner Robins gas station slaying

A Houston County jury deliberated only 90 minutes Friday before finding Deondray Darnell Yarn guilty of murder and all related charges in a gang-related slaying at a Warner Robins gas station three years ago.
Monnie Joseph Brabham IV, 32, was shot and killed minutes before noon on Jan. 23, 2014, at the pumps of Murphy USA near a busy super Wal-Mart on Booth Road in Warner Robins.
His silver 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood was stolen and later recovered by police, abandoned in a nearby neighborhood.
Yarn was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Yarn and others indicted in the killing associated themselves with One Eight Trey, a sect of the Bloods gang. Brabham was not affiliated with a gang.
Co-defendants Michael Montreal Gooden and Clifton James Roberts, the key witnesses against Yarn, told jurors that Brabham was killed by mistake in a kidnapping gone wrong. Brabham’s lifelong friend, LaJerrious Barfield, had split with the gang and was the intended target.
Yarn’s sentencing is expected at a later date before Superior Court Judge G.E. “Bo” Adams. Yarn faces life with the possibility of parole or life without the possibility of a parole. Roberts, Gooden and other gang members reached plea deals with the prosecution.
