Jury finds suspected gang member guilty of Warner Robins gas station slaying

Deondary Darnell Yarn, right, confers with is his attorney, Russell Walker, of Perry, in a Houston County courtroom Thursday before a jury question was read aloud by the judge. Yarn was found guilty Friday of murder and related charges in the 2014 gang-related slaying of a Macon man as he pumped gas at a busy Murphy USA near Wal-Mart on Booth Road in Warner Robins. Becky Purser bpurser@macon.com