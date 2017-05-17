Man charged with attempted murder, attempted rape in Warner Robins home invasion

A man has been charged with attempted murder in a home invasion in Warner Robins earlier this week.
Melvin Darrius Cody, 49, of Warner Robins, was also charged with attempted rape, home invasion and possession of a firearm, according to Houston County jail records.
Cody, armed with a handgun, is accused of kicking in the front door of a woman’s 3rd Street residence about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest warrant.
He’s accused of dragging the woman down a hallway by her hair while threatening to sexually assault her, an arrest warrant said.
Cody allegedly also pointed a handgun to her forehead and pulled the trigger. But the gun did not fire, according to an arrest warrant.
The Telegraph has filed an open records request for the initial Warner Robins police incident report.
Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police, declined to release any information about the incident.
“I was notified that you had put in for an open records request on that case,” Parson said in an email. “I am out of the office and will defer to our records department to fulfill your request.”
Additionally, Cody is charged in a separate warrant of violation of the Georgia Employment Security Law.
Cody is accused of drawing unemployment benefits while receiving $2,023 in “improper benefits” between Feb. 13 and March 26 of this year, according to the warrant.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
