Robins solar project will cover hundreds of acres

The Georgia Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved a massive solar project north of Robins Air Force Base that will cover hundreds of acres.
Construction is expected to begin sometime next year, said Norrie McKenzie, Georgia Power’s vice president of renewable development, in an announcement at the Museum of Aviation following the PSC approval. The array would go online in 2019 and would generate 139 megawatts of electricity. Georgia Power will spend $200 million to build the facility.
The project will be built on more than 800 acres of land purchased to reduce housing in a zone north of the base considered at risk for aircraft crashes and excessive noise, referred to as the encroachment zone. That land was purchased through a joint partnership between local governments, the state and the Department of Defense. The Air Force does not want people living in the encroachment zone but a solar array is considered an appropriate use of the land.
“Little did we know when the encroachment process began that it would conclude with greater importance to Robins Air Force Base today,” said Houston County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker. “None of us had the idea when this process started that we would be here today celebrating the project that we are celebrating.”
The announcement was attended by elected officials across Middle Georgia, including Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert, all three mayors in Houston County, and Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams.
