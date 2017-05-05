Houston County’s new Fire Station No. 6 is nearing completion

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 Pause 5:46 Check out Houston County's new fire station 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:01 Life obstacle leads man to new career field 1:01 'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 2:23 Has a Black president changed America? 1:27 Houston principal best in the state 3:04 Young composer mimics whale sounds on harp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Take a tour of Houston County's new Fire Station No. 6 that's nearly ready to open its doors. Becky Purser The Telegraph