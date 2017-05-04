Rural rock fest planned to benefit museum

Last year a supporter of the Museum of Aviation got the idea of holding a concert on his farm as a fundraiser and the event raised $38,000.
With more planning time this year organizers are hoping to double the crowd size and raise significantly more money. The founder, Dr. Todd Kinnebrew, thinks it has potential to become Houston County’s own version of a certain other famous rural music festival.
“That’s what I’m hoping is that it will become our own mini-Woodstock,” he said. “We want to raise awareness for a genre of music in the world and that’s southern rock and get a lot of these young people exposed to that music that is part of the heritage of this area.”
The event, called Hayneville Jamfest, will take place Saturday, May 13 at Kingsland Farm in Hayneville, which is on U.S. 341 about nine miles south of Perry.
Kinnebrew said over 500 people attended the event last year, despite only about a month of planning time. It actually began earlier as an item Kinnebrew offered at the annual Museum of Aviation auction. The item was for a private party with a live band.
Kinnebrew, an orthopedic surgeon, bought the item himself and invited a few friends to come and enjoy it at his farm. Then he had the idea of doing the same thing but opening it up to the public, and that’s what sparked last year’s event.
It features the Has Beens, made up of four original members of Stillwater, and one member of the Doc Holliday Band. Other acts are Jack Pearson Band, the Eli Carlan Band, Campbell Airlines and special performances by Pat Bergeson and Jimmy Hall.
Tickets are $40 and are sold in advance only. Tickets can be purchased as the Museum of Aviation gift shop, Strato Cleaners, OrthoGeorgia and Warner Robins Building Supply. Tickets can also be purchased online at museumofaviation.org.
Kinnebrew said the expenses of the event are covered so all of the proceeds go to the museum. He doesn’t know whether he can handle much more than 1,000 people at the farm, so he said if it grows beyond that this year he has already identified locations for next year that can handle thousands of people.
Jim Taylor, who is helping promote the event, said people enjoyed the rural setting last year.
“It’s just a great atmosphere,” he said. “It’s great music and great food.”
The event is bring your own bottle and there will be food vendors.
The farm is at 153 Kingsland Road. Gates will open at 4 p.m., music start at 5 p.m. and will continue until about 11 p.m. For more information call Monica Kinnebrew | 478-747-5570 or Lisa Newton at 478-256-9479.
